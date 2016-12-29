– David Otunga posted a pic to Twitter revealing that he filmed an episode of Criminal Minds:

"What'chu say to me? Oh hell naw!" It was a pleasure working w/ my new buddies @JoeMantegna @DamonGupton on @CrimMinds_CBS Ep airs soon! pic.twitter.com/HGXG1nfhkd — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) December 29, 2016

– Cody Rhodes noted on Twitter that his “American Nightmare” shirt sales have set a record for NJPW: