Various News: Otunga Does Criminal Minds Episode, Cody Rhodes Sets NJPW Shirt Sales Record

December 29, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– David Otunga posted a pic to Twitter revealing that he filmed an episode of Criminal Minds:

– Cody Rhodes noted on Twitter that his “American Nightmare” shirt sales have set a record for NJPW:

