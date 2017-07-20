– Kevin Owens spoke with At the Shore for a mostly in-character interview. Owens was asked about working with AJ Styles and said, “Yeah, I don’t enjoy it at all actually. I’d rather never having to work with him again. He has my title, and I have to go after and it looks like we’re nowhere near done. Unfortunately, I have to step in the ring with him several more times. It’s part of what we do.”

– What Culture Pro Wrestling has revealed the Japanese qualifiers for the WCPW World Cup. The qualifying matches are:

* Hiromu Takahashi vs Yohei Komatsu

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs Jushin Thunder Liger

* BUSHI vs Tiger Mask IV

* KUSHIDA vs Sho Tanaka