– Kevin Owens visited the Torture Chamber Pro Wrestling Dojo in Montreal recently. You can check out video of the visit below, in which Owens credits the school for his success and urges anyone that is interested in joining the business to check it out:

– The Wrestling Observer reports that Mickie James underwent physicals in Pittsburgh for her new WWE contract today.

– Fight Network has posted a new video looking at the Top 5 EC3 moments in TNA: