Various News: Paige & El Patron at Combate Americas, Omega on Taz Show Tomorrow, Don West in New TNA Shop Promo
– Paige and Alberto El Patron were backstage today at Azteca Studios for Combate Americas, as you can see below:
Backstage w .@VivaDelRio & @RealPaigeWWE in Mexico City #combate10 pic.twitter.com/kbF9XuLkZK
— Campbell McLaren (@campbellcombate) January 17, 2017
W/ my love backstage seein him kick butt at @Azteca studios! Isn't he the handsomest?! Having so much fun in Mexico! Thx @campbellcombate ❤️ https://t.co/6KhZXVbzmM
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 17, 2017
– Taz has announced that Kenny Omega will be his interview guest on tomorrow morning’s Taz Show, posting:
BREAKING: tomorrow (1/18/17) guest @KennyOmegamanX will be LIVE on #TheTazShow via @Skype pic.twitter.com/X9MsoqSj6P
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) January 17, 2017
– Here is a new promo for TNA’s “Brown Bag Special” sale featuring Don West: