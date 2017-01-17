wrestling / News

Various News: Paige & El Patron at Combate Americas, Omega on Taz Show Tomorrow, Don West in New TNA Shop Promo

January 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
alberto-el-patron presidente del rio

– Paige and Alberto El Patron were backstage today at Azteca Studios for Combate Americas, as you can see below:

– Taz has announced that Kenny Omega will be his interview guest on tomorrow morning’s Taz Show, posting:

– Here is a new promo for TNA’s “Brown Bag Special” sale featuring Don West:

