– Billy Gunn was part of the NJPW G1 Special last weekend, in an IWGP Intercontinental title match against Hiroshi Tanahashi. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reaction to Gunn in the title match was largely negative, as he’s seen as a top star from almost twenty years ago. The belief is that it didn’t translate to the live crowd. AXS market research, however, suggests that Gunn was seen as a person of interest for the event.

– James Ellsworth has tweeted yet again about his suspension from Smackdown Live:

Day 3, no sleep,[email protected] is happy, he hurt the hearts of millions of @WWEUniverse members all over the world #JusticeForEllsworth — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 7, 2017

– Meanwhile, Paige has posted a photo of herself and Alberto el Patron on Twitter, disproving the rumors that the two had split up.