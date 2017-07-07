wrestling / News

Various News: Paige Posts New Photo With Alberto El Patron, Note On Criticism Of Billy Gunn At G1 Special, Ellsworth Tweets About Suspension

July 7, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Billy Gunn was part of the NJPW G1 Special last weekend, in an IWGP Intercontinental title match against Hiroshi Tanahashi. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reaction to Gunn in the title match was largely negative, as he’s seen as a top star from almost twenty years ago. The belief is that it didn’t translate to the live crowd. AXS market research, however, suggests that Gunn was seen as a person of interest for the event.

– James Ellsworth has tweeted yet again about his suspension from Smackdown Live:

– Meanwhile, Paige has posted a photo of herself and Alberto el Patron on Twitter, disproving the rumors that the two had split up.

