Various News: Paige Training With Alberto El Patron, Latest Video From Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s Babymoon, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

February 8, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Here is the first video from Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s “Babymoon”, their final road trip before Brie gives birth later this year.

– The Big Show is 45 years old today. Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart is 62. Today would have been the 59th birthday of Sherri Martel and the 99th birthday of Freddie Blassie.

– Paige wrote on Twitter that she has been training with Alberto el Patron in New York City. She has said she wants to use some of his moves when she’s cleared to return.

