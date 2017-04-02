– Sami Callihan’s Pro Wrestling Revolver promotion had an event at WrestleCon yesterday called “Pancakes & Piledrivers,” sponsored by IHOP. Those who bought tickets got free pancakes and syrup, with enough pancakes cooked for over 600 people. During a five-way match between Michael Elgin, Moose, Dezmond Xavier, ACH and Palmer, a pancake war suddenly broke out, with pancakes flying everywhere. It’s not shown in the video, but ACH actually had pancakes stuffed into his trunks by Moose.

– PWInsider reports that the Highspots Wrestling Network has added live edits of events from Wrestlecon 2017, including the Wrestlecon Supershow, the Wrestlecon Women’s Supershow and Pro Wrestling Revolver’s “Pancakes and Piledrivers.” The service costs $9.99 a month and is available on desktop, mobile devices or Roku. You can find more information here.