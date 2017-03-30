– Paul Heyman’s Heyman Hustle Youtube channel posted this video, featuring Heyman interrupting an interview to take a phone call from Brock Lesnar. This was filmed back during the week of WrestleMania 32..

– Ricky Steamboat recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, and spoke about how he still receives fan mail and takes the time to answer every one of them…

“I’ve been out of the ring since ’94, so that is going on 23 years. Last November, I celebrated 41 years of being affiliated in the business. In all that time, there is one thing I never, ever forgot—and that is my fans. I get about 100–120 pieces of fan mail delivered to my house every month, and I answer every single one of them. Some people send me questionnaires asking me my favorite match and my toughest opponents. People always say thank you to me, but no, this is my thank you to people for being fans.”