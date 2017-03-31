wrestling / News

Various News: Penzer Attends Hogan’s Beach Shop Opening, Brandi Rhodes Beats Joey Ryan at WrestleCon, Swoggle Faces Grado

March 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

WZ reports that Brandi Rhodes beat Joey Ryan at Thursday night’s WrestlePro event at WrestleCon to win the DDT Pro Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship. In addition, Swoggle faced Grado at the show and suplexed him onto a pile of Cheetos.

– Here is video of former WCW & TNA ring announcer David Penzer at the opening of Hogan’s Beach Shop’s new location in Orlando:

article topics :

Brandi Rhodes, Dave Penzer, Hulk Hogan, Joey Ryan, WrestleCon, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading