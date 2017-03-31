– WZ reports that Brandi Rhodes beat Joey Ryan at Thursday night’s WrestlePro event at WrestleCon to win the DDT Pro Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship. In addition, Swoggle faced Grado at the show and suplexed him onto a pile of Cheetos.

– Here is video of former WCW & TNA ring announcer David Penzer at the opening of Hogan’s Beach Shop’s new location in Orlando: