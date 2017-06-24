– A new fan video and photo have been posted online showing Triple H introducing Mauro Ranallo to the NXT audience. Ranallo also posted on Twitter after the NXT tapings, thanking everyone for their support. He will join Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson on future broadcasts.

A HUGE thank you to @TripleH & the @WWENXT audience for their support tonight. SO HAPPY TO BE BACK! 👊🙏 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 24, 2017

– In the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling, Eric Bischoff criticized the reaction of fans to the Women’s Money in the Bank match this past Sunday.

He said: “It’s stupid. It’s a storyline for God’s sake! It’s. A. Storyline. Here we go again with the politically correct stuff and that, “professional wrestling needs to make a statement for society.” Bullshit. Called it. There you go. It’s silly and it’s a storyline. What they did is they built up a big match with a lot of anticipation. They raised the expectations and the stakes for the audience. They got the audience to invest in a moment where they hoped to see something and they screwed them. They screwed the audience intentionally. Now they are going to give it to them for free. Fine. It’s a creative choice. That’s it. It’s a creative choice. What they are doing in the process is telling their audience that in the future even if it sounds like they’re building something up to deliver something historic there’s a good chance they’re going to screw them. You don’t want to do that.“