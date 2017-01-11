wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT, X-Pac 1-2-360 on AfterBuzz TV, New WWE UK Championship Tournament Preview
– Here is a new video preview for tonight’s NXT…
It's a REMATCH for the #NXTTagTeamTitles TONIGHT as @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE challenge @JohnnyGargano & @ProjectCiampa on @WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/Ci5qfAR5PH
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017
– Here is a new preview for this weekend’s WWE UK Championship Tournament
Get a FULL PREVIEW of the @WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament ahead of this weekend's festivities! https://t.co/dlKGPIMxvN #WWEUKCT
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017
– Sean Waltman posted the following on his personal Twitter account, announcing his X-Pac 1-2-360 show will now be available on AfterBuzz TV every Wednesday at 5 PM CST
WORLD PREMIERE: This is #XPac12360 on @afterbuzztv! @undergaro @mariamenounos @Jimbointhebooth @MarkBDonica @christyreports #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/mWCEFplbG1
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 10, 2017