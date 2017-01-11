– Here is a new video preview for tonight’s NXT…

– Here is a new preview for this weekend’s WWE UK Championship Tournament

Get a FULL PREVIEW of the @WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament ahead of this weekend's festivities! https://t.co/dlKGPIMxvN #WWEUKCT — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2017

– Sean Waltman posted the following on his personal Twitter account, announcing his X-Pac 1-2-360 show will now be available on AfterBuzz TV every Wednesday at 5 PM CST