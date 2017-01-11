wrestling / News

Various News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT, X-Pac 1-2-360 on AfterBuzz TV, New WWE UK Championship Tournament Preview

January 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
uk-preview

– Here is a new video preview for tonight’s NXT…

– Here is a new preview for this weekend’s WWE UK Championship Tournament

– Sean Waltman posted the following on his personal Twitter account, announcing his X-Pac 1-2-360 show will now be available on AfterBuzz TV every Wednesday at 5 PM CST

