Various News: Preview of Impact’s Spud vs. Swoggle Street Fight, ROH Free Match: KENTA vs. Misawa
June 22, 2017
– Here is a preview for Impact Wrestling’s street fight between Swoggle and Rockstar Spud…
The Battle in The Streets of Mumbai, India between @RockstarSpud & @WWEHornswoggle Don't miss #IMPACTIndia tonight! pic.twitter.com/9q7im1u0CU
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2017
– Here is the latest ROH Throwback match, featuring KENTA vs. Mitsuharu Misawa from 2007’s Glory By Honor VI event…