Various News: Preview of Impact’s Spud vs. Swoggle Street Fight, ROH Free Match: KENTA vs. Misawa

June 22, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is a preview for Impact Wrestling’s street fight between Swoggle and Rockstar Spud…

– Here is the latest ROH Throwback match, featuring KENTA vs. Mitsuharu Misawa from 2007’s Glory By Honor VI event…

Impact, ROH

