– The soundtrack for the first season of Netflix’s GLOW is now available to stream on Spotify. You can check it out here. The sountrack includes such songs as Scandal’s “The Warrior” (ft. Patty Smyth), Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” Roxette’s “The Look” and David Bowie & Queen’s “Under Pressure.”

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, which features a Money In the Bank rematch with Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Tamina Snuka: