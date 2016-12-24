– NJPW has released some new promo videos for the featured matches at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in January. You can check out the new promo videos below. The videos highlights The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice, Cody Rhodes vs. Juice Robinson, Kushida vs. Hiromu Takahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto.

– FloSlam has released a free match video between Marty Scurll and Fred Yehi from EVOLVe 58. You can check out the full match below.

– Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks shared a new image on Instagram, which showcases a new t-shirt for the team. The new “All the Belts” shirt celebrates the NJPW, PWG, and ROH tag titles the team has won. You can check out the new shirt image below.