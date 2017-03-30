– At 10AM ET on April 1st, Diamond Dallas Page will be leading a DDPYoga event at Full Sail Live. Dana Warrior, Titus O’Neil and Natalya

CBS Sports radio sent out the following today…

SPECIAL EDITION OF CBS RADIO’S “THE TAZ SHOW: BODYSLAMS & BEYOND” TO AIR AFTER WRESTLING’S BLOCKBUSTER SPRING EVENT ON SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Airs Live on CBS Sports Radio and Select CBS RADIO Stations

Another special edition of THE TAZ SHOW: BODYSLAMS & BEYOND will air immediately following wrestling’s premier event on Sunday, April 2 from 11:00 PM – 2:00 AM, ET. Fans can tune in to sports broadcaster and award-winning podcaster Taz, as he hosts the live three-hour program joined by guests Mike Johnson of PW Insider and WFAN’s Evan Roberts. The special episode can be heard on CBS Sports Radio and select CBS RADIO sports stations around the country.

Featuring Taz’s unique personality and colorful observations, this special edition of THE TAZ SHOW can be heard over-the-air, streaming online, and on the CBS Sports and Radio.com mobile apps. A live video stream of the show will be available on TazShow.com. Immediately afterwards, the show will be offered on-demand, and will serve as the Monday, April 3 edition of THE TAZ SHOW.

In addition to airing on CBS Sports Radio on over 335 affiliates, the special will air on various CBS RADIO sports stations, including: Sports Radio 660 and 101.9 FM WFAN (New York), 670 The Score (Chicago), 105.3 The Fan (Dallas/Fort-Worth), 100.3 The Bull (Houston), 106.7 The Fan (Washington, D.C.), Sportsradio 94WIP (Philadelphia), 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit), 1090 The Fan (Seattle), 105.7 The Fan (Baltimore), 93.7 The Fan (Pittsburgh), 92.3 The Fan (Cleveland) and KRAK-910 AM (Riverside).