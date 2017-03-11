wrestling / News

Various News: Rey Myaterio Working WAW in May, Kurt Angle Defends Milk

March 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Rey Mysterio will be working the May 13th WAW (the promotion in England that’s operated by Paige’s family) TV tapings. [Credit: wrestlezone.com ]

A twitter user posted a meme on Kurt Angle’s Twitter timeline, which stated that, “no great story ever came out of a glass of milk,” Angle (who has had issues with alcohol abuse in the past) replied with the following…

