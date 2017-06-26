wrestling / News

Various News: Rhett Titus Says Goodbye to The Rebellion, New AJ Lee Charity Shirt

June 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– AJ Lee is selling a new charity T-Shirt. You can see the post below by Lee promoting the shirt, which is available on Represent with proceeds going to the Jed Foundation. Jed Foundation is a group that helps mental health of young teens and adults:

– Rhett Titus posted the following to Twitter, saying “goodbye” to his Rebellion teammates Kenny King and Caprice Coleman after the stable was forced to disband after losing to Search and Destroy at ROH Best In the World:

