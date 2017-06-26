– AJ Lee is selling a new charity T-Shirt. You can see the post below by Lee promoting the shirt, which is available on Represent with proceeds going to the Jed Foundation. Jed Foundation is a group that helps mental health of young teens and adults:

This badass @Represent tee is dedicated to YOU, my Wonderful Weirdos! Only available for 2 weeks! #WeirdosFTW https://t.co/J3Uo1EZJOm pic.twitter.com/vYnU4BauRZ — AJ Mendez Brooks (@TheAJMendez) June 16, 2017

– Rhett Titus posted the following to Twitter, saying “goodbye” to his Rebellion teammates Kenny King and Caprice Coleman after the stable was forced to disband after losing to Search and Destroy at ROH Best In the World: