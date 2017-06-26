wrestling / News

Various News: Ric Flair Goes Sneaker Shopping, WWE Wishes Fans Happy Eid Holiday, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

June 26, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Ric Flair is featured in the latest ‘Sneaker Shopping’ clip from Complex. He goes to Stadium Goods in New York City, talking about LeBron James, partying with Michael Jordan and more.

– JJ Dillon is 75 years old today. Mark Jindrak is 40, Matt Striker is 42 and ‘Pretty Boy’ Larry Sharpe is 66.

– WWE has posted a video of Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley, The New Day, Sami Zayn and more wishing fans a happy Eid. Eid is a Muslim holiday.

