Various News: Ricardo Rodriguez Taking Bookings Again, Sasha Banks Talks Husband Making Her Gear

July 13, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Ricardo Rodriguez is taking bookings again…

– Sasha Banks appeared on The Project last night (via ), discussing that her husband, Sarath Ton a.k.a. Mikaze, designs her ring gear

“He helps dress me. He is like the fashionista. He does everything. I just choose the colors. Sometimes we disagree. I am like, ‘you make my gear, make me look better than everyone else, or there is a fight at home. I’m thankful that he’s here with me and I get to travel with him.”

