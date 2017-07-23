wrestling / News

Various News: Road Dogg Comments on Pyro Cutback, Konnan Teases New GFW Talent

July 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Brian “Road Dogg” James, who is now a producer for Smackdown, replied to a fan who asked about WWE cutting pyro from live shows:

– Konnan teased the arrival of new talent in GFW on the latest Podcast Boom. The LAX member said that he’s bringing two men and a woman from The Crash to GFW soon and added that two luchadores from The Crash will be heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH:

article topics :

Brian James, GFW, Konnan, Road Dogg, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading