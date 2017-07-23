– Brian “Road Dogg” James, who is now a producer for Smackdown, replied to a fan who asked about WWE cutting pyro from live shows:

"lower"? Are these things a "low" down move to you? It's just economics and neither are necessary — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 13, 2017

– Konnan teased the arrival of new talent in GFW on the latest Podcast Boom. The LAX member said that he’s bringing two men and a woman from The Crash to GFW soon and added that two luchadores from The Crash will be heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH: