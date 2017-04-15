– Wes Brisco has pulled out of an appearance on May 13 at Great North Wrestling’s “Cage Wars” event in Smiths Falls. He was set to face Hannibal and will be replaced by Rene Dupree. Brisco said he will still appear on the June 30 GNW event in Pembroke.

– Road Warrior Animal recently spoke to Hannibal TV about whether or not his son James Laurinaitis will go to pro wrestling now that his NFL career is over. Laurinaitis was on both the Rams and the Saints.

– Hannibal TV also spoke with Heidenreich about his time training with Brock Lesnar in OVW.