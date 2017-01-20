– The Great One found himself censored during CBS’ broadcast of the People’s Choice Awards. The Rock appeared at the ceremony as did Kevin Hart, and as Huff Post reports things got a little to edgy for CBS’ censors in both actor’s acceptance speeches.

When Hart accepted his award for Favorite Comedic Actor, he took a joking shot at the Rock, saying, “This [award] goes out to all the co-stars I’ve had except The Rock, because he hasn’t helped me. He hasn’t helped me at all. He’s actually lessened my talent. It went down since you’ve been in my life.” The camera cut to Rock, then quickly tried to cut away as he flipped Hart the bird:

Later in the night, Rock won his own award for Premium Series Actor and took his own shots at Hart, jokingly cussing him out. CBS censored it, as you can see below:

– A Twitter account has been set up for the short-lived Wrestling Society X. The promotion, which lived and died in 2007, is celebrating its tenth anniversay and has been sharing memories from the sole season on MTV via the account. You can check it out here.