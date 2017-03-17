– ROH has officially changed the match between The Young Bucks and the Broken Hardys at Supercard of Honor XI to a ladder match. It happens on April 1 in Lakeland, Florida.

– Speaking of Matt Hardy, he will have a match with Eli Drake Sunday at FSW’s When Stars Collide at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. It streams live on the Fite App. Other names advertised include John Morrison, Rob Conway, Willie Mack, Davey Boy Smith Jr, Brian Cage, Sami Callihan and Reno Scum.