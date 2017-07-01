– Ring of Honor’s Greg Gilliland, BJ Whitmer, Chris Daniels and Todd Sinclair are in Long Beach, California for tonight’s New Japan GI Special event.

– USA Today spoke with Josh Barnett about calling tonight’s NJPW event. Here are highlights:

On how the live experience changes things: “It’s live in the arena and four hours. We don’t get to do any retakes. We don’t really do that many of them anyway, but you have to sharpen your game that much more. There is no buffer there. It doesn’t exist. We go out there and we rip. At the same time, we get to feed off the crowd and the environment around us as well. It’s going to be a different experience, but I don’t think it will change a lot of what we do.”

On what he thinks will make the show a success: “They’ve already got success in terms of seeing what kind of buzz and how hungry people were to get those tickets. I don’t know what looks like in terms of dollars and cents. I’d like to think they will make money or at least break even. I think if this creates inertia toward doing more events and bigger events then it’s a total win. It’s clearly a massive publicity opportunity. The people who are into New Japan have come out in droves. Now it’s about execution in the final hour, which is crucial because that’s when it all comes to the point of product. The wrestlers are going to have to come out and crush it.”

On the stylistic differences between Japanese and American wrestlers: “I’m interested to see if the Japanese wrestlers are going to change anything of what they do because they are here. Or how they are going to react if we get the ‘This is Awesome’ chants and things like that. Are they going to pander to it or ignore it? It’s a New Japan show, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to get the same sort of crowd that wants to be a part of the show. It can be hard to not want to follow the enthusiasm that you will get from the crowd. In the end, though, doing something that they can’t get somewhere else is going to make a lasting impression. You can get high spots anywhere and you can get pandering to chants anywhere. That’s the local flavor. But you can’t get New Japan Pro Wrestling strong style anywhere.”