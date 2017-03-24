wrestling / News

Various News: Ruby Riot Explains Why She Joined Fight Against SAnitY, Latest ESPN WWE Power Rankings, The Hardys Get ROH Shirts

March 24, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– In a video interview with WWE.com, Ruby Riot explained why she joined up with Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and No Way Jose to fight SAnitY.

– ESPN has revealed their latest WWE Power Rankings. Here are the top five:

5. Roman Reigns
4. Bray Wyatt
3. Chris Jericho
2. Kevin Owens
1. AJ Styles

– ROH has revealed new shirts for the Hardys, which you can see below:

article topics :

Ruby Riot, The Broken Hardys, WWE Power Rankings, Joseph Lee

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading