wrestling / News
Various News: Ruby Riot Explains Why She Joined Fight Against SAnitY, Latest ESPN WWE Power Rankings, The Hardys Get ROH Shirts
March 24, 2017 | Posted by
– In a video interview with WWE.com, Ruby Riot explained why she joined up with Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and No Way Jose to fight SAnitY.
– ESPN has revealed their latest WWE Power Rankings. Here are the top five:
5. Roman Reigns
4. Bray Wyatt
3. Chris Jericho
2. Kevin Owens
1. AJ Styles
– ROH has revealed new shirts for the Hardys, which you can see below:
2 new Matt and Jeff Hardy T-Shirts added to the #ROHProShop https://t.co/m14ghAkYFt pic.twitter.com/bHQXHrs4JW
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 23, 2017