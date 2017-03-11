– The UK promotion WAW, owned by Paige’s family, previously announced that Jack Swagger would appear at their TV tapings in Norwich this weekend. WWE announced that Swagger was not granted his release from the company and when it is, he’ll have a 90-day non-compete clause. Swagger was replaced at the event by Chris Adonis (formerly Chris Masters), who went on to win the WAW Heavyweight Championship. Later in the show, he lost the belt to Alberto El Patron.

– Wendi Richter will appear at Wrestlecon for the first time ever during Wrestlemania weekend. This has led to rumors that Cyndi Lauper will be inducted in the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

– New Japan Pro Wrestling are set to debut in Long Beach, California on July 1-2. They have created a website to give fans updates on the event, including announcements, exclusive content and more.