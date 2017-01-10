– Rusev posted the following on Twitter, regarding Chris Jericho’s US Title victory…

Big congrats to Jericho. after 17000 matches against Roman he finally won the us championship. Not like anybody else had a chance. — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 10, 2017

– TNA tapes tonight, Wednesday and Thursday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.