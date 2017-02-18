wrestling / News
Various News: Rusev Gets Snubbed at NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, Nikki Bella in Complex Magazine Shoot, and Raymond Rougeau Celebrates Birthday
– WWE released a new video taking a look at Rusev getting snubbed at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game. You can check out the video below.
– Former WWE announcer and wrestler Raymond Rougeau celebrates his birthday today. He turns 62 years old.
– Nikki Bella revealed on Twitter that she did a photo shoot for Complex Magazine recently while she was in Los Angeles. You can check out some photos of her at the shoot below.
Fun morning getting sweaty with @Complex magazine! Thank you @Rexerciseme & @EmilyeOberg for getting sweaty with me!💋N pic.twitter.com/XD1H4lXCNM
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 17, 2017