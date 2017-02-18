– WWE released a new video taking a look at Rusev getting snubbed at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game. You can check out the video below.

– Former WWE announcer and wrestler Raymond Rougeau celebrates his birthday today. He turns 62 years old.

– Nikki Bella revealed on Twitter that she did a photo shoot for Complex Magazine recently while she was in Los Angeles. You can check out some photos of her at the shoot below.