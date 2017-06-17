– In a post on Twitter, Rob Van Dam said that he is not retired. A fan asked him the question and he just said he’s more selective in where he work, with a money sign instead of an S. So it seems he goes where it pays the best.

Nah. I just do it very $electively now. https://t.co/DfwsEVzcGi — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) June 17, 2017

– In an interview with WWE.com, The Velveteen Dream called out NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

He said: “Top to bottom, left to right, the NXT roster reads, ‘complacency.’ Then again, maybe it’s fear because if everyone isn’t happy with where they are in ‘Bobby Roode’s NXT,’ then obviously they fear him because no one has successfully challenged him. Hello, Bobby.”

– Matt Hardy posted a photo on Twitter, showing how he’s changed over the years.