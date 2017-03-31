– WWE has released new “Road to Wrestlemania 33” hype videos for Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg, Seth Rollins vs. Triple H and Austin Aries vs. Neville:

– WWE has also released a video of Bayley talking about if she’s nervous before her RAW Women’s title defense at the event.

– At last night’s WrestlePro live event at WrestleCon, Colt Cabana had a match with Ryback. Cabana tried to shake hands and ask if they were cool, referencing the November 2014 Art of Wrestling podcast in which Punk trashed the work of Ryback. Ryback said he’d “find out” before the match started. After it was over, he told Cabana that he gave Punk a platform to say negative things that deeply affected him. He said he used the match to exorcise some things and that he forgave Cabana. He called him a hell of a fighter and raised his hand.