– Tickets went on sale today for the Summerslam meet and greets, which happen on August 18-19. You can find more details here.

– As we previously reported, Ryback claimed that there may have been plans for a match between himself and Ultimate Warrior at Wrestlemania 30. While he said later in the podcast it may have been a rib on him or plans may have changed, Dana Warrior denied the story outright. In response, he simply linked her to his podcast. Here’s the exchange:

Not true. It always saddens me when people tell untruths on a man's grave to promote their lives. Do your OWN work. Dana https://t.co/B4gFSmKljq — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) July 14, 2017

2:06:39 mark to be exact. Hope all is well Dana 😊 https://t.co/3xc8ejm0Pm — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) July 14, 2017

I'm well, Ryan. Cultivating a legacy not living in fantasy xo💗Dana https://t.co/73XfwmbKFy — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) July 14, 2017

– A domestic and international trailer have been released for Batista’s new film Bushwick. The film will be released on August 25.

Here’s a synopsis: When a Texas military force invades their Brooklyn neighborhood, 20-year-old Lucy (Brittany Snow) and war veteran Stupe (Dave Bautista) must depend on each other to survive.