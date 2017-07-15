wrestling / News

Various News: Ryback Responds To Dana Warrior, Trailer For Batista’s New Movie, Tickets On Sale For Summerslam Meet and Greet

July 15, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Tickets went on sale today for the Summerslam meet and greets, which happen on August 18-19. You can find more details here.

– As we previously reported, Ryback claimed that there may have been plans for a match between himself and Ultimate Warrior at Wrestlemania 30. While he said later in the podcast it may have been a rib on him or plans may have changed, Dana Warrior denied the story outright. In response, he simply linked her to his podcast. Here’s the exchange:

– A domestic and international trailer have been released for Batista’s new film Bushwick. The film will be released on August 25.

Here’s a synopsis: When a Texas military force invades their Brooklyn neighborhood, 20-year-old Lucy (Brittany Snow) and war veteran Stupe (Dave Bautista) must depend on each other to survive.

