Various News: Samoa Joe Comments on Attacking Sami Zayn, Boogeyman ‘Kidnaps’ Booker T’s Daughter
February 14, 2017
– Here is a video from this weekend’s Reality of Wrestling tapings with The Boogeyman kidnapping Booker T and Sharmell’s daughter Kennedy…
– Samoa Joe posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his attack on Sami Zayn last night…
Tonight's lesson : If you put my name in your mouth, better save room for these hands too. #RAW
— The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 14, 2017