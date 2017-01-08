wrestling / News
Various News: Sanity Member Changes Ring Name, Full Edge vs. Shawn Michaels Match Video, Bull Nakano Celebrates Her Birthday Today
– WWE released the full match video for Edge vs. Shawn Michaels from the 2005 Royal Rumble. You can watch the full match below.
– WWE wished former women’s wrestler Bull Nakano a happy birthday today. She is no 49 years old. You can check out the Instagram photo WWE posted below.
– NXT Superstar and Sanity member, Big Damo, has changed his ring name to “Killian Dain.” His Twitter handle now reflects his new ring name.
