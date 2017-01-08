– WWE released the full match video for Edge vs. Shawn Michaels from the 2005 Royal Rumble. You can watch the full match below.

– WWE wished former women’s wrestler Bull Nakano a happy birthday today. She is no 49 years old. You can check out the Instagram photo WWE posted below.

Happy birthday to the one and only, #BullNakano! A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:35am PST

– NXT Superstar and Sanity member, Big Damo, has changed his ring name to “Killian Dain.” His Twitter handle now reflects his new ring name.