– WWE released a video of its 41-person battle royal from 2011, which was the largest battle royal ever. You can check out the video below.

– Sasha Banks posted the following photo on her Twitter account, joking that Maybelline is infringing on her “Boss” gimmick.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

• Former ECW talent Francine turns 45.

• Former WWE Superstar, El Torito, turns 35.