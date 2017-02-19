wrestling / News

Various News: Sasha Banks Jokes About Maybelline Infringing on Her Gimmick, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, and Video for Largest WWE Battle Royal Ever

February 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE released a video of its 41-person battle royal from 2011, which was the largest battle royal ever. You can check out the video below.

– Sasha Banks posted the following photo on her Twitter account, joking that Maybelline is infringing on her “Boss” gimmick.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

• Former ECW talent Francine turns 45.
• Former WWE Superstar, El Torito, turns 35.

