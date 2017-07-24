wrestling / News
Various News: Seth Rollins Shows Off New Shirt, New EVOLVE/ACH Documentary
July 24, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE Shop and Seth Rollins posted the following on Twitter, hyping his new shirt…
#BurnItDown with the newest @WWERollins authentic t-shirt at #WWEShop! #WWE #SethRollins #Kingslayer #TheArchitecthttps://t.co/DT4XV16uy3 pic.twitter.com/LfsdHBM24X
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 24, 2017
#burnitdown https://t.co/GM7c1Cw3Xw
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 24, 2017
– Here is a new EVOLVE mini-documentary, looking at ACH…