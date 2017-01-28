wrestling / News
Various News: Shawn Michaels and Triple H At NXT Takeover, Batista’s Acting Praised In New Film, Video Of Austin At 2002 Royal Rumble
– WWE has posted a video of Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 2002 eliminating Christian, Perry Saturn and Chuck Palumbo.
– Triple H has posted a photo of himself with Shawn Michaels at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.
– Variety called Batista’s performance in Bushwick one of the thirteen “biggest breakout performances” at Sundance.
They wrote: “The former pro wrestler has a major role in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, but if there was ever any doubt he could headline his own action vehicles the insanely well-timed “Bushwick” should put it to rest. Bautista plays an ex-Marine ushering a sheltered New Yorker through war-torn New York City streets and scores with the role’s physical and emotional demands.“