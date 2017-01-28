wrestling / News

Various News: Shawn Michaels and Triple H At NXT Takeover, Batista’s Acting Praised In New Film, Video Of Austin At 2002 Royal Rumble

January 28, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels

– WWE has posted a video of Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 2002 eliminating Christian, Perry Saturn and Chuck Palumbo.

– Triple H has posted a photo of himself with Shawn Michaels at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

‪#ShawnMichaels knows a thing or two about #SanAntonio … getting ready for @WWENXT #NXTTakeOver. #WeAreNXT‬

A photo posted by Paul "Triple H" Levesque (@tripleh) on

Variety called Batista’s performance in Bushwick one of the thirteen “biggest breakout performances” at Sundance.

They wrote: “The former pro wrestler has a major role in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, but if there was ever any doubt he could headline his own action vehicles the insanely well-timed “Bushwick” should put it to rest. Bautista plays an ex-Marine ushering a sheltered New Yorker through war-torn New York City streets and scores with the role’s physical and emotional demands.

article topics :

Batista, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Triple H, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading