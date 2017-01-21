– Liberty University released a video of Shawn Michaels and Dallas Jenkins, the director of The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, at the Convocation Spring 2017. You can check out Michaels’ appearance at the event below. At about the five-minute mark, Michaels delivers a Superkick on a Liberty University staffer.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is set for Planet Comicon Kansas City, which is set for April 28-30. More details and information are available HERE.

– Per Yahoo! News, Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press, which is a documentary about the Hulk Hogan/Gawker trial, is going to be shown at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival soon. Here’s an official synopsis:

“With a wave of newsroom closings and charges of ‘fake news’ flying around almost daily, the journalism industry is facing serious challenges in the coming years. Brian Knappenberger’s unnervingly timely documentary seeks to use one specific case — Hulk Hogan’s high-profile lawsuit against now-defunct website Gawker — to speak to the larger ramifications of living in an America in which the “free press” isn’t truly free.”