– Shelton Benjamin posted the following on Twitter, noting that he was now medically cleared to return to action. Benjamin was going to return to WWE over the summer, but he suffered a torn rotator cuff that required surgery. No official word on if he’ll still be returning to WWE…

– Here is Mojo Rawley, training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, as he prepares for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal…