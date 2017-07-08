– Former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch posted on Twitter that his 90-day no-compete clause with WWE has expired. WWE was released by WWE last April.

Less then 3 hours until my 90day non-compete comes to an end and I am officially free. pic.twitter.com/p28ujRTHQV — Simon (Grimm) (@GotchStyleWWE) July 8, 2017

– Lio Rush shared a photo he took with Danielle Fishel, who was in attendance at last night’s PWG show. Fishel is the star of such shows as Boy Meets World and its sequel spin-off, Girl Meets World. You can check out the photo he tweeted from the event below.

When Topanga buys your last shirt at #PWG . @daniellefishel 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XRcrkfNt1K — Man Of The Hour (@itsLioRush) July 8, 2017

– Here’s a photo of Chuck Taylor’s PWG title win at last night’s event that was posted on Twitter.