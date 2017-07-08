wrestling / News
Various News: Simon Gotch Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent, Boy Meets World Star Attends PWG Event, and Photo of Chuck Taylor’s Title Win
– Former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch posted on Twitter that his 90-day no-compete clause with WWE has expired. WWE was released by WWE last April.
Less then 3 hours until my 90day non-compete comes to an end and I am officially free. pic.twitter.com/p28ujRTHQV
— Simon (Grimm) (@GotchStyleWWE) July 8, 2017
– Lio Rush shared a photo he took with Danielle Fishel, who was in attendance at last night’s PWG show. Fishel is the star of such shows as Boy Meets World and its sequel spin-off, Girl Meets World. You can check out the photo he tweeted from the event below.
When Topanga buys your last shirt at #PWG . @daniellefishel 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XRcrkfNt1K
— Man Of The Hour (@itsLioRush) July 8, 2017
– Here’s a photo of Chuck Taylor’s PWG title win at last night’s event that was posted on Twitter.
YEAAAAAAH CHUCK TAYLOR IS PWG WORLD CHAMPION @SexyChuckieT
Make @RealKeithLee vs him and I will be happy @OfficialPWG pic.twitter.com/wY66GvbCEV
— #VILLAIN ☔☔ (@SmaugP1) July 8, 2017