– Nielsen Social has released Tuesday’s social media ratings and Smackdown was down from last week. The episode saw 73,000 total users and 149,000 interactions, compared with last week’s 94,000 and 219,000. That breaks down to 59,000 authors and 91,000 interactions on Facebook (down from 77,000 and 128,000 last week) and 13,000 authors and 57,000 interactions on Twitter (down from 17,000 and 91,000). The show ranked #4 among series and spexials behind President Obama’s farewell speech, This Is Us and Being Mary Jane.

– TNA released the following video with the Knockouts division talking about the return of an as-yet-unrevealed former Knockouts Champion: