– Ring of Honor has announced that Sonjay Dutt will get a ROH TV Title shot at Manhattan Mayhem on March 4th. Dutt will face Marty Scurll, provided Scurll is still champion, at the event.

– WWE stock continued to climb today following last week’s strong Q4 earnings call. The stock closed at $22.66, up $0.69 (3.14%) from the previous close. The stock has now risen over $3 since the earnings call.