Various News: Special Video Congratulating DDP, Lisa Marie Varon Visits Smackdown Live Event
February 21, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a new video with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Steve Austin, DDP Yoga users and others talking about their relationships with DDP, discussing their relationship with the new WWE hall of famer…
– Former WWE Women’s Champion Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) was backstage for Monday’s SmackDown live event in San Diego
Great catching up with @REALLiSAMARiE and amigo @ApolloCrews. Why do I feel like I'm being watched? pic.twitter.com/0j7stPDs4T
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) February 21, 2017