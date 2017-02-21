wrestling / News

Various News: Special Video Congratulating DDP, Lisa Marie Varon Visits Smackdown Live Event

February 21, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is a new video with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Steve Austin, DDP Yoga users and others talking about their relationships with DDP, discussing their relationship with the new WWE hall of famer…

– Former WWE Women’s Champion Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) was backstage for Monday’s SmackDown live event in San Diego

article topics :

DDP, Lisa Marie Varon, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading