– WrestleCon has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be signing autographs at the WrestleCon event on Saturday, April 1. He will also be appearing Kickoff party event event on Thursday, March 30 along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

– Samoa Joe is now being advertised for NXT house shows after the Royal Rumble on January 29 and the upcoming Northeast shows in February. Joe’s recently been on the shelf due to injury since December

– WWE is set for a return to the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Monday, March 13. The ticket pre-sale for the event started today. The pre-sale code is “RAWRED” and ends on January 5 at 10PM EST.