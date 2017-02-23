– Taz and Sabu are set to reunite for a signing on April 14 at The Wrestling Universe store in Queens, New York. It’s part of the 20th anniversary of their ECW Barely Legal PPV main event. You can find details here.

– Psicosis will appear at House of Glory’s event on April 22 in Queens, New York. The show will also feature appearances from Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

– The Times Online in Pittsburgh ran an article on Shane Douglas, looking at his career and why he still wrestles today. He said that Classic Wrestling Revolution, which has been in development for years, will launch once funding is in place.

Douglas, meanwhile has joined the cast of the independent film Kecksburg, which will follow the story of a UFO crashing in a small Pennsylvania town in 1965 and a reporter trying to reveal a government cover-up. The film comes from Cody Knotts, who wrote, produced and directed Pro Wrestlers vs. Zombies. That film also featured Douglas.