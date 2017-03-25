wrestling / News

Various News: Team 3D Academy Opening A Second Location, Gail Kim Says Impact Wrestling Started the Women’s Revolution

March 25, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Bully Ray posted the following on twitter, announcing that the Team 3D Academy will be opening a second location in the Northeast…

– Following Stephanie McMahon’s appearance on ESPN this week, where she spoke a lot about the origins of the “Women’s Evolution”, previously called the “Divas Revolution.” Gail Kim posted the following on Twitter, stating that in her opinion, it was Impact Wrestling that first created the revolution for women in pro wrestling…

