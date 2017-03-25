– Bully Ray posted the following on twitter, announcing that the Team 3D Academy will be opening a second location in the Northeast…

We have a 2nd @Team3DAcademy opening in NORTHEAST. Announcement coming day after Mania on @BustedOpenRadio 👍👍 https://t.co/yvNXPO8xnz — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 24, 2017

– Following Stephanie McMahon’s appearance on ESPN this week, where she spoke a lot about the origins of the “Women’s Evolution”, previously called the “Divas Revolution.” Gail Kim posted the following on Twitter, stating that in her opinion, it was Impact Wrestling that first created the revolution for women in pro wrestling…