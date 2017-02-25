– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a video showing Daniel Bryan doing some gardening at home, and how he has to defend the seeds he’s planting from Winston [Brie and Bryan’s dog]. You can check out the video below.

– Former WWE talent Maria Kanellis also celebrates her birthday today. She turns 35 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, which you can check out below.

More birthday wishes go out to former #WWE Superstar, @mariakanellis! #HappyBirthdayMaria A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:49am PST

– The Rock shared an Instagram photo, showing how he’s doing rehearsals for the upcoming Academy Awards. You can check out his rehearsal photo below.

The Rock also stated the following on the event: “Big Oscar rehearsals today. Our biggest night of the year! We’ve got an amazing show lined up for the world. Time to celebrate the good stuff and how great movies make us feel! I get goosebumps every time I walk out on this stage.. I’m forever a kid who just loves movies. And super grateful to have a movie nominated 2xs. Let’s roll.”