Various News: The Rock Gets NAACP Award, Dijak Addresses ROH Status

February 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– The Rock won the Entertainer of the Year award at Saturday night’s NAACP Image Awards. You can see the full results here.

– Donovan Dijak went to Twitter last night and posted a thank you message to ROH and its fans. Dijah noted that last night was his final night with the company, confirming reports that he was finishing up with ROH:

