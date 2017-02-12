wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Gets NAACP Award, Dijak Addresses ROH Status
February 12, 2017
– The Rock won the Entertainer of the Year award at Saturday night’s NAACP Image Awards. You can see the full results here.
– Donovan Dijak went to Twitter last night and posted a thank you message to ROH and its fans. Dijah noted that last night was his final night with the company, confirming reports that he was finishing up with ROH:
