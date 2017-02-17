wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Talks About Playing Black Adam, Ricardo Rodriguez Celebrates Birthday, Lacey Von Erich Remembers Her Father

February 17, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– The Rock has posted a new Q&A video in which he talks about several topics, including playing Black Adam, who he describes as one of his heroes.

– Ricardo Rodriguez turns 31 years old today.

– In an interview with USA Today, Lacey Von Erich spoke about her memories of her father, Kerry.

She said: “My dad was charitable and caring. We used to have to get a huge table if we ever went out to dinner just to have fans be able to sit with us.

article topics :

Lacey Von Erich, Ricardo Rodriguez, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading