Various News: The Rock Talks About Playing Black Adam, Ricardo Rodriguez Celebrates Birthday, Lacey Von Erich Remembers Her Father
February 17, 2017 | Posted by
– The Rock has posted a new Q&A video in which he talks about several topics, including playing Black Adam, who he describes as one of his heroes.
– Ricardo Rodriguez turns 31 years old today.
– In an interview with USA Today, Lacey Von Erich spoke about her memories of her father, Kerry.
She said: “My dad was charitable and caring. We used to have to get a huge table if we ever went out to dinner just to have fans be able to sit with us.“