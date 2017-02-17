– The Rock has posted a new Q&A video in which he talks about several topics, including playing Black Adam, who he describes as one of his heroes.

– Ricardo Rodriguez turns 31 years old today.

– In an interview with USA Today, Lacey Von Erich spoke about her memories of her father, Kerry.

She said: “My dad was charitable and caring. We used to have to get a huge table if we ever went out to dinner just to have fans be able to sit with us.“