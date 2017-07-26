– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Tessa Blanchard (22)

* Roderick Strong (34)

* Tommy Rich (61)

– Here is the Rock’s state of Youtube address. He thanks his fans and followers, and then says they are switching the schedule up a bit as there will now be 1 video per week on Tuesdays, and some Fridays. Rock then promises that the content will be bigger, badder and better than before. He also teases new series on the channel with actors & creators, surprises and more.