– The Rock wrote the following on Twitter:

It's #WrestleMania Sunday! All the boys & girls in the back, Vince, Trip, Steph, Shane, entire production crew and fans.. HAVE FUN! #PC4L ✊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2017

– WWE has a video of Chris Jericho arriving for Wrestlemania 33, where he discusses his match with Kevin Owens.

– There will be a special edition of “The Taz Show: Bodyslams and Beyond” after Wrestlemania 33 from 11 PM – 2 AM ET. Guests include PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and WFAN’s Evan Roberts. It streams on the CBS Sports and Radio.com mobile apps, with a live video stream at TazShow.com. The show will then be available on demand as the Monday, April 3 edition of the episode. It will air on CBS Sports Radio for over 335 affiliates, along with the following CBS Radio Sports stations: Sports Radio 660 and 101.9 FM WFAN (New York), 670 The Score (Chicago), 105.3 The Fan (Dallas/Fort-Worth), 100.3 The Bull (Houston), 106.7 The Fan (Washington, D.C.), Sportsradio 94WIP (Philadelphia), 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit), 1090 The Fan (Seattle), 105.7 The Fan (Baltimore), 93.7 The Fan (Pittsburgh), 92.3 The Fan (Cleveland) and KRAK-910 AM (Riverside).